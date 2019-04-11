Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Cherlynn Low/Engadget
Acer's giant 43-inch gaming monitor has 144Hz variable refresh

The Predator CG437K P is compatible with the Adaptive Sync protocol.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
48m ago in Personal Computing
Cherlynn Low/Engadget

Acer revealed its latest Predator gaming monitor at its Next@Acer event Thursday. The 43-inch CG437K P has a variable refresh rate of 144Hz on its 4K UHD display, with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160. It's also compatible with Adaptive Sync technology. Acer hasn't yet revealed pricing or availability.

