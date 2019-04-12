Fame, infamy and incarceration: The Julian Assange story

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was removed yesterday from the Ecuadorian embassy in London after having his asylum revoked; he was then immediately arrested. Talk of extradition to the US began immediately. But if you haven't been paying extremely close attention over the last decade or so, you might not quite recall exactly how Assange ended up exiled in the embassy in the first place.

It's a long and twisting tail, linked close to the rise and notoriety of WikiLeaks itself. And in many ways Assange's legal troubles are just getting started now that he's been arrested and the US has formally charged him with crimes. Catch up on the major steps that led Assange to seek refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy back in 2012 -- as well as what's happened that caused him to get thrown out and arrested. If there's one thing to be learned from Assange's history, it's that he will almost certainly not be going down without a long and protracted legal battle.