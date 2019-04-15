What's on TV: 'Homecoming,' 'Bosch'

This week the NBA and NHL playoffs are under way, and gamers can play some old games on new systems, like Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster on Xbox One and Switch, or Cuphead on Switch. Netflix will stream Beyoncé's Coachella performance behind-the-scenes documentary Homecoming starting Wednesday morning, and Amazon Prime has cued up season five of Bosch. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- Glass (4K)
- The Karate Kid (4K)
- Replicas
- Malibu Express
- Justice League vs. the Fatal Five (4K)
- The Kid King (4K)
- Diamonds of the Night (Criterion)
- Anniversary Collection Arcade Classics (PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One)
- Please, Don't Touch Anything (PS4)
- Dreams (PS4 - Early Access)
- World War Z (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Cuphead (Switch)
- Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster (Xbox One, Switch)
Tuesday
- Super Monsters: Furever Friends, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
- Magic/Raptors, TNT, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- 30 for 30: Seau, ESPN, 9 PM
- The Code, CBS, 9 PM
- Bong Appetit, Viceland, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Mental Samurai, Fox, 9 PM
- The Village, NBC, 9 PM
- Bless this Mess (series premiere), ABC, 9:30 PM
- Fosse/Verdon, FX, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- The Rookie (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- Thunder/Trail Blazers, TNT, 10:30 PM
- The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- The Act, Hulu, 3 AM
- Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce, Netflix, 3 AM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- The Amazing Race (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- The Magicians (season finale), Syfy, 9 PM
- Dark Side of the Ring, Viceland, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Breakthrough: The Ideas that Changed the World (series premiere), PBS, 10 PM
- Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
- What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM
- Whiskey Cavalier, ABC, 10 PM
- Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
Thursday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- My First Love (S1) Netflix, 3 AM
- Supermansion, Sony Crackle, 3 AM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Star Trek: Discovery (season finale), CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
- A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Life in Pieces (season premiere), CBS, 8:30 PM
- In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Abby's, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- Better Things, FX, 10 PM
- For the People, ABC, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
Friday
- Bosch (S5), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Someone Great, Netflix, 3 AM
- Lunatics (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Cuckoo (S5), Netflix, 3 AM
- Music Teacher, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ramy (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
- Samantha! (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Selection Day: Part 2, Netflix, 3 AM
- A Fortunate Man, Netflix, 3 AM
- Doom Patrol, DC Universe, 9 AM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Proven Innocent, Fox, 9 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Vice, HBO, 10 PM
- Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM
- The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle (series premiere), Comedy Central, 11 PM
- ELeague: FIFA 19 PS4 Semis 1, TBS, 11 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11 PM
Saturday
- The Grass is Greener, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- Premier Boxing Champions Special, Fox, 8 PM
- Alien News Desk, Syfy, 11 PM
Sunday
- Killing Eve, BBC America / AMC, 8 PM
- American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
- Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration, CBS, 8 PM
- American Gods, Starz, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 8 PM
- Game of Thrones, HBO, 9 PM
- Les Miserables, PBS, 9 PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
- Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
- Now Apocalypse, Starz, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Unsung, TV One, 9 PM
- Barry, HBO, 10 PM
- The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- Black Monday, Showtime, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary (season finale), CBS, 10 PM
- Veep, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM