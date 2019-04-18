Soylent launches 100-calorie 'mini-meal' bar

But given the fact that energy bars are a multi-million dollar industry and prime Instagram bait, it makes sense that Soylent would want to venture into the world of solid food again. The bars, which come in three flavors; chocolate brownie, salted caramel and citrus berry, are currently only available online. A pack of 30 snack bars costs $30.

The new Soylent Squared bars, unlike the company's 14-ounce shakes, aren't meant to replace a meal by themselves. In a press release, Soylent CEO Bryan Crowley said that Soylent Squared is meant to allow consumers to "portion out the nutrition they need." Either consume one or two bars for a snack, or eat three or four for a meal replacement.

Nutritionally, the Soylent Squared bars are definitely a safer bet than your standard vending machine fare. Each contain five grams of plant-based protein (mostly from soy protein isolate) and two grams of sugar. Even if you eat a few Soylent Squared bars for a meal, it's a far less sugary, more protein-filled option than scarfing down a Snickers bar. But unless you're hiking, on a road trip, or on the go in some other capacity, it's hard to imagine why anyone would prefer a Soylent Squared bar over actual food. You could easily make a snack of roughly 100 calories out of a small bowl of greek yogurt with blueberries, an apple slathered with peanut butter, or some string cheese.

But busy consumers will likely go for a Soylent Squared bar instead of yogurt for the same reason they go for a Soylent shake rather than an omelette or a salad. It's easy, it's portable and you can eat it in front of your laptop without making a mess. Yet given the litany of other energy bar options, healthy fast-casual food options and delivery options ranging from Postmates to UberEats, don't be surprised if you're tempted by more attractive options.