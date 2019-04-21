Tesla starts selling inventory Model 3 cars on its website

The inventory selection also typically gives buyers the chance to get a great deal for a Teslas previously used as floor or test drive models. Unfortunately, we couldn't see used options for the company's most affordable car yet, though they could come at a later time.

As Electrek noted, making inventory Model 3 cars available for sale could boost Tesla's delivery numbers for the quarter -- something the company needs after a lackluster start to 2019. Tesla was only able to deliver 63,000 in the three months that ended in March, down 31 percent from its deliveries during the 2018 holiday season.