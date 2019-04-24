Pixel 3a leak shows Google's mid-range phone in full

Thanks to an earlier leak from Google itself, we already know that the Pixel 3a and bigger 3a XL will likely have 2,160 x 1,080 and 2,220 x 1,080 displays, respectively. Other specs include Snapdragon 670 and 710 processors for the smaller and larger phones, 4GB of RAM and the same Pixel Visual Core that powers the incredible cameras on current Pixel 3 devices.

It might be hard for buyers to wrap their heads around a notch-free device, given that most manufacturers have shrunk or even eliminated them altogether. However, there's no need to worry much about the lack of a multi-camera setup, as the Pixel 3 and 3 XL get along just fine without that. If the Pixel 3a has a similar camera setup, as rumored, and costs in the $400-500 range, it should be a mighty tempting option for lots of buyers.