Instagram lets you buy what Kim Kardashian wears right from the app

With over 1 billion monthly active users, Instagram sees a major opportunity to disrupt online shopping. And, over the past year or so, the company has been working hard to make shopping a cornerstone feature of its app. Just last month, it started allowing users buy products from a select group of brands without leaving the application, and now it's taking that one step further by opening up these features to celebrities, athletes and influencers. Starting next week, Instagram will make it easy for you to shop looks from your favorite creators: They'll now be able to tag products in their posts, giving you the ability to buy whatever they may be wearing (from apparel to cosmetics) directly from the app.
Instagram says that, right now, many creators on its platforms have to tag brands, add details in the caption or respond to an endless amount of comments and direct messages in order to let their followers know what they are wearing. This new feature is designed to remove that friction and, most importantly, make the experience better for users who want to shop inside Instagram.
"We are committed to making the shopping experience simple, convenient and secure," Instagram said in a blog post. "This is yet another important step in our shopping journey and we'll continue to listen to feedback from our community on how we can make the experience even better."
Over the coming weeks, Instagram will test this feature with a small number of creators, including Chiara Ferragni, Camila Coelho, Katie Sturino, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner. The company is also giving publishers such as Elle, GQ, HypeBeast and Refinery29 access to the tools. That said, the products that can get tagged will have to be from brands which are part of the Instagram checkout beta. That includes Adidas, Nike, Burberry, Prada, Michael Kors, Mac, Kylie Cosmetics, H&M, Zara, with more brands expected to join the list in the coming months.