Toyota brings Alexa and CarPlay to 2018 Camry and Sienna

Good news: you don't have to buy a brand new Toyota (or score a very lightly used model) just to get modern mobile conveniences. The automaker has announced that you can add Amazon Alexa and Apple CarPlay (sorry, no Android Auto) to the 2018 Camry and Sienna. If you're itching for an upgrade, you can book an appointment for an installation at a dealership. While this isn't going to be much consolation if you're driving another model, this could prove a treat if you've been kicking yourself for buying a Toyota a little too soon.
Sponsored Links
Not all is rosy for Toyota's technological plans, though. The company has tucked in word that it will "pause" its plans to install Dedicated Short-Range Communications tech in its US vehicles starting in 2021. It wants "greater automotive industry commitment" for the connected car system, but it also expects government support to preserve the needed 5.9GHz frequencies. Don't expect Toyotas to talk to each other for a while, then.