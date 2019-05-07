Instagram will soon let you appeal posts that were taken down

Twitter announced a similar move in April, which is intended to let suspended users appeal the company's decision and get a response in a timely manner. Instagram says that its in-app appeal tool will be for individual posts at launch, starting with nudity and then expanding to other areas later on. Down the road, the feature will also be able to be used for profiles that have been removed.

In addition to working on anti-bullying tools, which the company outlined at F8 last week, Instagram says that another big focus area is combatting misinformation. It says it is developing a text- and media-matching technology that can proactively remove posts trying to spread fake news.