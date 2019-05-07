Instagram will soon let you appeal posts that were taken down

While Instagram has made it easy for users to report posts that may violate its policies, there hasn't been a way for people to contest those decisions. But that will be changing soon. In a media briefing in New York City, the company said it is going to start rolling out a new appeals feature over the next few months. This will give users the chance to request a review of content that was taken down, all from inside the app. Instagram says that, if it realizes it made a mistake, it'll restore posts. Any appeal will be sent to a completely different reviewer than the one who made the original decision, in order to ensure that the posts are thoroughly inspected.
Twitter announced a similar move in April, which is intended to let suspended users appeal the company's decision and get a response in a timely manner. Instagram says that its in-app appeal tool will be for individual posts at launch, starting with nudity and then expanding to other areas later on. Down the road, the feature will also be able to be used for profiles that have been removed.
In addition to working on anti-bullying tools, which the company outlined at F8 last week, Instagram says that another big focus area is combatting misinformation. It says it is developing a text- and media-matching technology that can proactively remove posts trying to spread fake news.