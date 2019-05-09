Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

See a new PS4 game from Sony during 'State of Play' at 6 PM ET

Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
4m ago in Gadgetry
Since Sony is scheduling occasional live-streamed press conferences in the vein of Nintendo Direct instead of going to E3, it's time for the second State of Play. For this PlayStation event, the company has teased a new look at a game we've already heard about, MediEvil, as well as the first look at an unnamed PS4 title. Plus, unlike the first one in March this should only take about ten minutes.

Otherwise, we're not expecting to hear anything more about the PS5, but you can watch the entire event and see what's unveiled right here when it begins at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT.

