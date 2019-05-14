The Morning After: Lenovo's foldable-screen laptop

Aren't all laptops foldable?Lenovo is working on a ThinkPad with a foldable display

Now that we (almost) have folding smartphones, Lenovo's new prototype tries the technology on a larger scale. It has a 13.3-inch OLED display, which closes in upon itself with a Galaxy Fold-like magnetic latch. Laid flat, the flexible seam disappears, and when it's propped open, a keyboard appears on the lower half of the screen. We'll have to wait until at least next year to see this available as a real product, but it could be a way to have a large screen in a device the size of a paper notebook.

Box that.Walmart takes on Amazon Prime with free, next-day deliveries

The retail giant's NextDay delivery offering is rolling out in Phoenix and Las Vegas today, May 14th, and will be available for online customers in Southern California over the next few days. Unlike Prime, there's no membership fee required; however, it only applies to some of Walmart's items, and orders have to meet a $35 minimum.

Moving forward.Supreme Court rules against Apple in App Store price-fixing case

The Supreme Court has ruled against Apple in a long-standing case over price fixing in the App Store, in a decision that allows iPhone owners to proceed with a lawsuit against the company. The court agreed with the plaintiffs' assertion that people who buy apps from the App Store are doing so directly from Apple, and as such they aren't prohibited "from suing Apple under the antitrust laws." Now the lawsuit can go to trial, unless the parties settle. In a statement, Apple said, "We're confident we will prevail when the facts are presented and that the App Store is not a monopoly by any metric."

Now in testing at PDX.Lyft and Uber's latest ride-sharing invention: the airport taxi line

Instead of wasting time hunting for their Uber or Lyft, passengers landing at Portland International Airport can just hop in an available car and share a six-digit code with the driver. If successful, they could expand the PIN feature to airports across the country.

Prices TBA.Lenovo's new ThinkBook laptop line is built to be slim and secure

This new ThinkBook series promises "business-grade" features and security in a fairly sleek package. The laptops have thin bezels and are less than .65-inches thick, even with dedicated Skype keys, Radeon 540X GPUs, TPM 2.0 security chips, fingerprint readers and webcam privacy shutters. If you need more power, however, the new 15-inch ThinkPad X1 Extreme can be had with a 4K OLED display, GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics and a 9th-gen Core i9 CPU.

It's all about services.Apple's redesigned TV app arrives

The company is now rolling out the updated application to iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and compatible Samsung smart TVs, complete with a fresh look, the new Channels feature and curated sections such as For You and Kids. Apple says there are now more than 100,000 films and TV series on iTunes, including a large collection of 4K HDR content that you can rent or buy. Now you can get to all of that without having to leave its TV app. Plus, with Channels, users can subscribe to premium networks without leaving the app and download videos for offline viewing even from services that don't normally offer the feature, like HBO Go.

They custom fit a box to the package instead of working the other way around.Amazon might start using robots to box your orders

Sources told Reuters that Amazon is considering the CartonWrap machines from CMC Srl, which can build boxes around custom orders and add seals and labels. The machines can reportedly build 600 to 700 boxes per hour, which is four to five times faster than a human.

