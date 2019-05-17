Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Grumpy Cat dies at the age of seven

RIP.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
23m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Grumpy Cat, the adorably grouchy-looking meme machine kitty, has passed away. The family of the dearly departed cat said she suffered complications from a urinary tract infection. She died on Tuesday at the age of seven.

Her world-famous expression was the result of a birth defect, and Grumpy's owners parlayed her popularity into a multimillion-dollar empire, with merchandise, books and a Lifetime movie. As you might expect, tributes flooded in following the news of her passing.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr