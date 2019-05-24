AMD partner leaks two mid-range Navi GPUs

NVIDIA's RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 cost the same $499 and $399, respectively, but have ray-tracing capability that AMD's cards will apparently lack. Given the more advanced 7-nanometer tech, AMD could nip NVIDIA when it comes to power efficiency. However, at this point, AMD's pricing seems a bit high. If NVIDIA decided to drop the pricing on the RTX 2070 and 2060 (which it easily could) the new Navi cards would be a very tough sell.

Sapphire said that it's planning custom water-cooled versions of the Navi GPUs, so enthusiasts should be able to really crank up the overclocking. That might help them outperform NVIDIA's equivalent cards under heavy gaming or content creation loads.

Take this leak with some skepticism, because none of it has been confirmed officially by AMD. However, given that OEM leaks tend to happen just ahead of major shows like Computex, the odds are better than not that it's accurate. Sapphire executives said that Su will reveal the cards at AMD's Computex 2019 keynote address on May 27th, and they'll reportedly go on sale on July 7th, 2019.