Tesla starts locking down features on entry-level Model 3

It's not certain if or when Tesla will lock down features on already-sold Standard Range cars that have Plus features turned on. We've asked Tesla if it can comment.

A delay in implementing the software lock wouldn't be surprising. Tesla is still focused on delivering as many Model 3s as it can, and its software team has plenty on its plate with Autopilot upgrades -- limiting car features isn't high on the to-do list. This might also entice Standard Range buyers to pay for a Plus upgrade once they've gotten used to its creature comforts. Whatever prompted the wait, this is a rather unique situation when most automakers can't (or simply won't) change what you get once a vehicle leaves the factory.