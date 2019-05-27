Acer brings NVIDIA’s Quadro RTX 5000 to its ConceptD 7 laptop

Acer hasn't felt the need to mess around with the existing system, which makes sense since the ConceptD line was only announced in April. That means it's still offering a ninth-generation Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB NVME storage and that 15.6-inch, Pantone-validated 4K display. The one thing that Acer neglected to mention — yet — was how much it expects you to pay for the tweaked ConceptD 7, and when you can expect to own one.