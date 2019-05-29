'Pokémon Masters' brings old trainers together in one mobile game

The Pokémon Company is working on another mobile game in addition to Sleep, which is designed to track your sleeping time to unlock new characters. It's called Pokémon Masters, and it will give you a way to fight alongside trainers from the previous main games in the franchise, appealing to the nostalgia of long-time fans. The company has revealed the project at a press conference in Tokyo, where it has also announced its Home cloud service for monster trading between platforms and Detective Pikachu for the Nintendo Switch.