HTC Viveport store will support Windows MR headsets on June 5th

Not surprisingly, HTC is encouraging Viveport developers to add WMR support and reach a larger potential audience.

This addition effectively makes Viveport available to all the big VR platforms, including Oculus Rift headsets and Valve's Index. The strategy is clear: HTC stands to profit from Viveport app purchases and subscriptions whether or not you own its Vive hardware, so it only makes sense to expand the pool of compatible devices. You might also be more likely to buy a Vive headset in the future if you find yourself entranced by Viveport's selection.