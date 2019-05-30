Show More Results

Looks like 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' is getting a VR mode

It seems an update dropping soon also includes more Amiibo options.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
30m ago in AV
Nintendo

It looks like you'll soon be able to beat up your friends in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate from an entirely different perspective. It seems the hit Switch fighting game is getting a virtual reality mode via the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con VR Goggles.

A Twitter bot for SSBU patch notes (which has a track record of revealing them around 12 hours before Nintendo does) suggests the 3.1.0 update set to drop today will include the mode, but it's not quite clear yet exactly what VR options you'll have.

It follows updates that brought VR features to Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild last month. After the SSBU patch arrives, it seems you'll also be able to send your Amiibo Figure Player fighters off on training journeys and into Battle Arenas.

