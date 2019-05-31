Judge demands Facebook hand over data privacy records

According to Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights of the Delaware Chancery Court, the shareholders have a "credible basis" to suspect that Facebook board members may have committed wrongdoing. Slights said his decision does not conclude that there was any misconduct. Though, if the shareholders discover otherwise, they could file another suit.

Facebook has faced several lawsuits related to the Cambridge Analytica data leak. At one recent hearing, Facebook attorney Orin Snyder reportedly argued that there is "no expectation of privacy" on Facebook. According to Digital Trends, Snyder allegedly said, "there is no invasion of privacy at all because there is no privacy." That is in direct conflict with privacy focus Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg have been promoting. While Facebook's future may be private, its present is still complicated.