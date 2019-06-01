Huawei reportedly scales back phone production following US ban

Foxconn declined to comment, and Huawei hadn't initially responded to requests for comment.

Provided the report is accurate, it would signal an abrupt end to Huawei's runaway growth. Not that the company might have much choice when US companies can't work with the firm unless they have explicit permission. Without official Android support (and thus official Google apps) or the backing of hardware partners like Qualcomm, Huawei's phones won't be as appealing outside of China. So long as the US ban lasts a significant amount of time, Huawei has to either dial back expectations or risk ending up with loads of unsold stock.