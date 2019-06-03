iOS 13 isn't coming to the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 or iPad Air

The move leaves the iPhone SE, 6S and 6S Plus as the oldest handsets to support iOS 13. In truth, it was somewhat surprising that Apple supported iOS 12 on the 5S in particular, given the device's age, though that version of the OS was more of a performance upgrade. Still, the 5S, 6 and 6 Plus will miss out on the likes of a system-wide dark mode and Apple's own swipeable keyboard, among other iOS 13 features.