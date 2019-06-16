Juul faces House investigation over teen e-cigarette use

The request also covers less explicitly youth-oriented figures, such as Juul-related data on clinical trials to quit smoking. Moreover, the committee wants to know about the reasoning behind the pens' nicotine levels, Juul's early market research and the agreements employees signed after Altria bought the company.

Juul has until June 21st to honor the request. It's already dealing with a Senate investigation that began in April.

The company told Gizmodo in a statement that it "welcome[d] the opportunity" to comply with the request, claiming that it conducted "aggressive, industry leading" efforts to reduce underage use. It currently has a track-and-trace program to identify retailers who sell e-cigs to underage customers, and it has previously pulled fruit flavors and closed some of its social network accounts.

Those remarks aren't likely to assuage the House, though. Agencies like the Center for Disease Control have pinned a surge of teen tobacco use on the rise of vaping, and Juul is one of the largest players in the vape industry. If the firm is going to convince either side of Congress that it's above-board, it'll have to show evidence that it didn't court or knowingly tolerate underage use.