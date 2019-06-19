The new Kindle Oasis adjusts its screen color to the time of day

"Kindle is designed to create a sanctuary reading experience, and the all-new Kindle Oasis exemplifies this—whether you're reading poolside on vacation or in the comfort of your bed," said Kevin Keith, Vice-President of Amazon Devices in a press release. Other than the new lighting, the latest generation of the Kindle Oasis is pretty similar to the previous model. Same as the prior generation, the 2019 Oasis includes a 7-inch display with 300-pixel-per-inch (ppi) resolution, is waterproof with an IPX8 rating and has built-in Audible support. The E Ink panel makes a return, along with dedicated page turn buttons, which may throw you off if you're used to older Kindle models that are pure display.

The new Kindle Oasis starts shipping on June 24th, 2019, and is available now for pre-order. Colors available include graphite or champagne gold, and prices are consistent with the 2017 model at $250 for 8 GB or $280 for 32 GB.