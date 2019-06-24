Microsoft's dual-screen tablet could run Android apps

According to IHS Markit's "supply chain info," the new Surface could have two 9-inch screens and a 4:3 aspect ratio, and it will reportedly use Windows Lite OS. We knew Intel was "working closely" with Windows on a foldable tablet, and IHS Markit claims this device will come with Intel's 10-nanometer Lakefield processor. It's also expected to have always-on connectivity via LTE or 5G. We don't know how much the dual-screen tablet could cost, or if it will be capable enough to win over early adopters. But other companies are definitely interested in building dual-screen devices, so it's not surprising to see Microsoft get involved as well.