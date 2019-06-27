Google and University of Chicago face lawsuit over shared patient data

Under Hipaa, medical providers are allowed to share data with others for research purposes, so long as they're de-identified. The lawsuit asserts that the date and timestamps are a violation, especially since Google can collect information about people through other avenues. It could, theoretically, combine the date and time a patient went to the hospital with location data from Google Maps or Waze to uncover their identity.

According to CNET, part of the lawsuit reads: "The personal medical information obtained by Google is the most sensitive and intimate information in an individual's life, and its unauthorized disclosure is far more damaging to an individual's privacy" than compromised credit card or Social Security numbers. The plaintiffs are now accusing the university of consumer fraud and fraudulent business practices, because it didn't receive express consent from patients to share their data. They're also accusing Google of unjust enrichment.

That said, the lawsuit didn't include evidence that Google misused the information the university provided. A Google spokesperson told NYT that the company followed all the relevant Hipaa rules and regulations in handling health data, because it believes its "health care research could help save lives in the future." Even if the lawsuit gets dismissed, we might see more similar ones in the future as tech giants move into the healthcare space.