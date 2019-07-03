Netflix creates UK production hub at Disney's preferred studios

The first project to use Netflix's new facilities will be Charlize Theron's upcoming movie The Old Guard.

There's more than a little symbolism in this for Netflix -- an internet video service will have the same kind of presence you'd associate with a long-established media giant. At the same time, it's practically necessary given Netflix's growth. The company is spending billions on original content, and some of those productions will want to be sure they have resources on par with the biggest conventional outfits. A UK hub could be particularly crucial given both Netflix's fondness for UK-based titles like The Crown.