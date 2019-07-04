Netflix's 'Pacific Rim' anime will debut in 2020

Netflix's anime adaptation of Pacific Rim will emerge from the depths when it hits the streaming service sometime next year. The animated expansion of the giant mech saga will run for at least two seasons, IGN reported.
Sponsored Links
The show will center around a pair of siblings who take charge of an abandoned Jaeger mech and use it to try and find their missing parents. No points for guessing whether they'll encounter some enormous Kaiju monsters along the way. It's one of several anime series Netflix is working on, including an animated take on its original series Altered Carbon.