V-Moda's M-100 Crossfade headphones get a professional upgrade

The existing 50mm dual diaphragm drivers have been upgraded with Japanese CCAW coil, which should improve tone balance and accuracy, while the memory foam ear cushions have been enlarged and a SteelFlex headband introduced, for added comfort. Again with creators in mind, the headphones fold up neatly into a small footprint and, like their predecessors, can be customized with 3D printed shields. Get them from V-Moda.com now for $250, and from authorized resellers worldwide in the coming weeks.