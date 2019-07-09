Xbox Game Pass now lets you add titles to a 'play later' list

Additionally, Microsoft is rolling out the ability to control Xbox One consoles via Alexa-anabled devices to more countries as part of the July Xbox update. Alexa voice control, which debuted in mid-2018, is now available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico and Spain in addition to the US. Finally, Microsoft has added a handful of new Alexa voice commands to go with the feature's wider rollout.

If you want to know the latest titles added to the service, just ask "Alexa, ask Xbox what's new on Game Pass?" You can now also ask Alexa what your friends are playing and to tell your console to pair with a new controller. All told, the July Xbox update is a bit light for those who've been enjoying Alexa voice control for a while now, but the feature sure sounds like a big addition if you've been waiting for it to become available in your region.