Harley-Davidson offers free charging for its electric motorcycle

Harley-Davidson's first electric motorcycle will soon hit the roads, and while the LiveWire will have a longer range than first expected, at 140 miles of city driving on a single charge, you'll still need to hook it up to a charger once in a while. To help you save on electricity fees, Harley is offering free charging for US customers.
You'll get two years of free juice at ChargePoint stations at participating Harley dealers for two years, and you'll get 500 kWh of charging service at Electrify America stations. That should help mitigate the bike's $29,799 price tag a little, assuming you live close enough to a dealership to make the trip worthwhile.