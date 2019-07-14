Disney pulls the plug on FX Networks' standalone streaming service

The current season of FX shows will continue airing on its channels, as usual, and will be available for on-demand viewing in the FXNow app and on the FXNetworks website for a limited time with pay-TV subscriber authentication. Those who don't have access to a cable subscription don't have to worry, though, because Disney plans to distribute the network's shows through Hulu.

Disney took full control of Hulu in May, giving the service the resources it needs to develop more original programming. The House of Mouse is also gearing up to launch Disney+, but it'll mostly serve as home to its family-friendly programming. Its adult-oriented shows will go to Hulu. According to Variety, FX CEO John Landgraf admitted at an event in May that the network doesn't have a large enough programming to sustain its own streaming service. He said Hulu will give FX the option to offer its shows ad-free as part of a bigger service, and that's "really exciting" to him.