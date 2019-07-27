FCC offers early peek at Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2

Details about the second Galaxy Watch Active started leaking just a few months after the first one became available. A lot more unofficial information have been published since then, that we might actually know some of the device's most pertinent details before Samsung officially launches it. Now, a bunch of FCC documents first brought to light by Droid Life shows photos of the smartwatch's display, along with an illustration of its backside.
Sponsored Links
Samsung designed the Watch Active as a more affordable version of the main Galaxy Watch line. To make that possible, the tech giant adapted a simpler design and ditched features like the rotating bezel, which unfortunately made navigation feel clunky. That's why according to a report, the Watch Active 2 will come with a touch-enabled bezel. It'll reportedly be the company's first Bluetooth 5.0 watch, as well, giving it a longer range and lower power consumption.
We might find out if those are true soon enough -- Samsung has an Unpacked event scheduled on August 7th to unveil the Galaxy Note 10, and it might just toss in the Watch Active 2's announcement somewhere in there.