FCC offers early peek at Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2

Samsung designed the Watch Active as a more affordable version of the main Galaxy Watch line. To make that possible, the tech giant adapted a simpler design and ditched features like the rotating bezel, which unfortunately made navigation feel clunky. That's why according to a report, the Watch Active 2 will come with a touch-enabled bezel. It'll reportedly be the company's first Bluetooth 5.0 watch, as well, giving it a longer range and lower power consumption.

We might find out if those are true soon enough -- Samsung has an Unpacked event scheduled on August 7th to unveil the Galaxy Note 10, and it might just toss in the Watch Active 2's announcement somewhere in there.