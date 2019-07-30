Apple Card rolls out in the US this August

Goldman Sachs, the company powering the card, has previously talked about expanding to other countries following the US debut.

The hooks, apart from the tight iPhone integration, are the lack of late fees combined with a cashback program that offers extra rewards for Apple purchases and daily cash deposits you can use far more quickly. While it doesn't always compare favorably to other cards (you can get higher general cashback rates in a few cases), Apple is betting that the ease of use and flexibility will win people over.