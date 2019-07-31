LightSail 2 successfully demonstrates solar sailing

After the month has passed, the craft will spend another year gradually deorbiting.

It's a rare achievement in spaceflight, and notable when LightSail relied partly on crowdfunding to make their project a reality. What's important, though, is what comes next. The Scoiety intends to share data with others so they can implement or refine plans for solar sailing in their own vehicles, such as NASA's asteroid-bound NEA Scout cubesat. You could see a wave of mini satellites that only need solar nudges to adjust their positions, and possibly larger spacecraft beyond that.