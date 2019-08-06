PS3 hit 'Journey' unexpectedly arrives on iOS

Surprise! Annapurna just released the iconic PlayStation 3 classic 'Journey' on iOS! Get it now for $7.99. What a treat for fans and for new players who've never had the chance to experience this amazing experience. https://t.co/x6Aa5FtWQj pic.twitter.com/mRFdLa1al9 — Byteside (@byteside) August 6, 2019

While the game wasn't a financial success -- in fact it bankrupted thatgamecompany -- it did earn a loyal following for its stunning visuals of a quixotic landscape and gameplay that verged on a transcendental experience. A few years ago, the title made its way to PS4, and it has continued to top the list of best games. It's inspired a documentary and an interactive symphony tour, and most recently, it arrived on PC via the Epic store.

With this release, Journey fans now have one more way to play the game. It's currently listed for $7.99 in the App Store. Time will tell if Journey can deliver the same emotional punch and moving music and art in a mobile format.