Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: thatgamecompany
save
Save
share

PS3 hit 'Journey' unexpectedly arrives on iOS

The transcendental game is $7.99 in the App Store.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
23m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

thatgamecompany

Thanks to a surprise release from Annapurna Interactive, the PlayStation 3 classic, Journey, is available on iOS.

While the game wasn't a financial success -- in fact it bankrupted thatgamecompany -- it did earn a loyal following for its stunning visuals of a quixotic landscape and gameplay that verged on a transcendental experience. A few years ago, the title made its way to PS4, and it has continued to top the list of best games. It's inspired a documentary and an interactive symphony tour, and most recently, it arrived on PC via the Epic store.

With this release, Journey fans now have one more way to play the game. It's currently listed for $7.99 in the App Store. Time will tell if Journey can deliver the same emotional punch and moving music and art in a mobile format.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr