The Galaxy Note 10 vs. the competition: Smaller screen

For its first few iterations it was easy for the Galaxy Note line to stand apart from other handsets. But as phones have gotten bigger and more advanced, the things that made the Note special have become fewer and fewer. In fact, last year there was very little to distinguish the Note 9 from its sibling S9+. A year later we're now looking at the Note 10: It's got a 6.3-inch screen, smaller bezels and a refined S Pen (with an accelerometer and gyroscope), but is that enough to make the phone something worth talking about in a world where its rivals also sport multiple rear cameras, wireless charging and bigger batteries? We've stacked up some of the more noteworthy challengers to the Galaxy Note 10 below, including its sibling S10, so take a peek and stay tuned later this month for our full review!
|Galaxy Note 10
|Galaxy S10
|Pixel 3 XL
|iPhone XS
|Pricing
|$949 / $1,049
|starts at $900
|$899 / $999
|$999 / $1,149 / $1,349
|Dimensions
|151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm (5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches)
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm (5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches)
|158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm (6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches)
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|168g (5.93 ounces)
|157g (5.54 ounces)
|184g (6.49 ounces)
|177g (6.24 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.3 inches (160mm)
|6.1 inches (154.94mm)
|6.3 inches (160mm)
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,280 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (550 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (523 ppi)
|2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)
|Screen type
|Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O
|Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|QHD+ flexible OLED
|Super Retina OLED
|Battery
|3,500 mAh
|3,400 mAh
|3,430 mAh
|2,658 mAh
|Internal storage
|256 GB
|128 / 512 GB
|64 / 128 GB
|64 / 256 / 512 GB
|External storage
|None
|micro SD
|None
|None
|Rear camera(s)
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|10MP, f/2.2
|Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
|Dual cameras:
Normal, 8MP, f/1.8
Wide-angle, f/2.2
|7MP, f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K
|4K with HDR10+
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A12 Bionic
|CPU
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.5GHz octa-core
|2.49 GHz hexa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 630
|unnamed quad-core
|RAM
|8 GB
|8 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|iOS 12
|Other features
|USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IPX8 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging, dual SIM