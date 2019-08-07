Show More Results

Image credit: Xiaomi via Twitter
Xiaomi is planning a phone with a 108-megapixel camera

Will it offer more than bragging rights, though?
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
39m ago in Mobile
Suddenly, Samsung's 64-megapixel phone camera sensor seems antiquated. Xiaomi has revealed that it will not only use the 64MP sensor in an upcoming Redmi phone, but that a future phone will pack a 108MP (oddly billed as 100MP) "ultra-clear" Samsung ISOCELL camera sensor. That's a 12,032 x 9,024 image, folks. This is the kind of resolution you typically expect from medium format cameras, not the phone in your pocket.

Neither Xiaomi nor Samsung has delved into detail on the sensor, so you might not want to plan your phone upgrades around it. While the 64MP sensor is supposed to have improved low-light performance over its 48MP counterpart, that won't necessarily translate to the 108MP model. Unless it's physically larger, it'll reduce the amount of light entering each pixel. You could get phenomenal detail in bright conditions, but the camera might fall apart quickly when taking photos in the dark. If it's at least a decent performer, though, you'd have plenty to brag about with your fellow shutterbugs.

