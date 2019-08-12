Netflix’s 'The Crown' returns November 17th

After almost two years since the last installment dropped, Netflix has revealed a release date for season three of The Crown: November 17th. It will chart the Royal Family's history between 1964 and 1977, and touch on events such as the Beatles' ascendancy to superstardom.
There's an all-new cast this time around. Newly-minted Oscar winner Olivia Colman takes over from Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the lead role, while Helena Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret. The season includes the emergence of Camilla Parker Bowles (Call the Midwife's Emerald Fennell), the future wife of Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor).