Best Buy’s weekend sale takes up to $600 off the pricey iPad Pro

The latest Surface Pro 6 with keyboard is on sale for $799, down from $1,059
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Gadgetry
Best Buy is running another massive 3-day weekend sale. If that sounds familiar, it's because the retailer slashed prices just a few weeks ago. This time around, Best Buy is cutting prices on the latest entry-level MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. It's offering steep discounts on iPads, Surface notebooks and some of our favorite headphones. The sale runs through Sunday.

MacBooks

AppleThe current model of the MacBook Air, which was released last month, is $100 off, so you can snag one for $1,000, instead of $1,100. The newest MacBook Pro is also $100 off -- $1,200 instead of $1,300. The prior models, released in late 2018, have even steeper discounts.

iPads

There are some pretty huge discounts on the excellent, but ordinarily very expensive, iPad Pro. You can save up to $600 on the awe-inspiring 12.9-inch iPad Pro with WiFi, Cellular and 1TB, so it will cost you $1,300, rather than $1,900. There are discounts on the lesser iPad Pro models, too, if you're not ready to hand over that kind of cash. The 11-inch 256 GB model, which usually sells for $1,100, is on sale for $949.

The basic iPad with 128 GB of storage is $300, down from $429. The Smart Keyboard for the 10.5-inch iPad Air and iPad Pro is $90, down from $160. If you bundle a current-generation iPad Air with the Smart Keyboard, you'll save $160.

Microsoft Surface

Microsoft's Surface Go with a keyboard, which usually sells for $679, is on sale for $549. The current-generation Surface Pro 6 with keyboard is $799, a substantial drop from its normal price of $1,059.

Sony

Sony's crisp and comfortable WH-1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $300, down from $350.

Samsung

And if you're ready to preorder a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or 10+, you can save up to $700.

Other Deals

There are plenty of deals on Apple Watches, TVs, smart home gadgets and home theater setups. If you were planning on buying new tech any time soon, it's worth taking a look at this weekend's sales.

Source: Best Buy
