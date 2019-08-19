'PUBG' will support crossplay on PS4 and Xbox One in October

The team plans to update the public test server with cross-platform play in late September. After a week of beta testing, it hopes to activate crossplay on the live servers in early October. When the update arrives, PUBG will join a still-way-too-short list of games that allow crossplay between Xbox One and PS4, including Fortnite, Dauntless and Rocket League.

Meanwhile, PUBG Corp says faster console updates are on the way. The season 4 patch will hit consoles on August 27th, and going forward, console updates will arrive two weeks after they arrive on PC.