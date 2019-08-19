Latest in Gaming

Image credit: PUBG Corp
'PUBG' will support crossplay on PS4 and Xbox One in October

PUBG Corp will roll out console patches faster in the future too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
26m ago in AV
PUBG Corp

PUBG Corp has announced console crossplay is coming to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Bringing PS4 and Xbox One players together "will make the matchmaking pool bigger," said PUBG console producer Koosung Jeong during the Inside Xbox stream at Gamescom.

The team plans to update the public test server with cross-platform play in late September. After a week of beta testing, it hopes to activate crossplay on the live servers in early October. When the update arrives, PUBG will join a still-way-too-short list of games that allow crossplay between Xbox One and PS4, including Fortnite, Dauntless and Rocket League.

Meanwhile, PUBG Corp says faster console updates are on the way. The season 4 patch will hit consoles on August 27th, and going forward, console updates will arrive two weeks after they arrive on PC.

Catch up on all the latest news from Gamescom 2019 here!

Source: Xbox
