Image credit: Nintendo
'Witcher 3' comes to the Switch on October 15th

The port includes a full 150 hours of gameplay.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
1h ago in Personal Computing
Nintendo

We first heard that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was coming to the Switch back in June, but now, thanks to an announcement at Gamescom, we have an official release date: October 15th.

The Switch version will include the base game, two story expansions (Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine), plus 16 pieces of DLC, for a total of 150 hours of gameplay.

Back in June we learned some gameplay details regarding the port: in docked mode, the game will output at 720p, while it'll output at 540p in handheld mode. So it won't look quite as crispy as it does on a decent PC, but Switch users will still be able to enjoy the beautiful landscapes while they go about their adventures.

Catch up on all the latest news from Gamescom 2019 here!

Source: The Witcher YouTube
