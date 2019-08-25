Latest in Gaming

Image credit: STR/AFP/Getty Images
save
Save
share

'Dota 2' champions won more money than top Wimbledon players

It was also the first repeat victory in The International's history.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

STR/AFP/Getty Images

It's not just Fortnite champs who are making conventional sports players seem underpaid. OG has won Valve's The International Dota 2 tournament for the second year in a row (the first time any team has won back-to-back), pulling in a record-setting $15,603,133 out of an even larger $34,292,599 prize pool. That's not just the largest top prize in esports history -- it could also be a windfall for each of the five team members.

Esports consultant Rod Breslau pointed out that an equal split of the $15.6 million prize would give each OG player about $3.1 million. Tiger Woods, for context, 'only' pulled in $2.07 million at the 2019 Masters. Even the Wimbledon singles champs Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep took home $2.9 million each. While golf and tennis frontrunners may be more famous overall, there's little doubt that it's very lucrative to be a top-tier esports player.

Even the runners up, Team Liquid, raked in a collective $4,458,038. That's slightly short of $892,000 per person.

Before you drop your racquet and pick up a keyboard and mouse, it's important to remember the caveats. The International may be huge, but it's only one major event -- top-level tennis has three other Grand Slams besides Wimbledon. And unlike tennis or golf, even the most successful esports careers tend to be short as the necessary hyper-fast reflexes fade quickly. Nonetheless, it's hard to look at these figures without at least raising an eyebrow. Competitive gaming now involves massive amounts of money, and that makes it difficult to ignore.

Via: PC Gamer
Source: The International (Twitter), OG (Twitter), Rod Breslau (Twitter)
Coverage: Wimbledon (PDF), PGA
In this article: dota 2, esports, games, gaming, moba, og, personal computing, personalcomputing, the international, ti9, valve, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Razer's largest store yet opens in Las Vegas on September 7th

Razer's largest store yet opens in Las Vegas on September 7th

View
Google search pays tribute to 'Wizard of Oz' with a dizzying Easter egg

Google search pays tribute to 'Wizard of Oz' with a dizzying Easter egg

View
FAA: Please don't weaponize your drone

FAA: Please don't weaponize your drone

View
The best robotics kits for beginners

The best robotics kits for beginners

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr