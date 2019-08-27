Latest in Entertainment

Verizon will automatically opt Android customers into its anti-robocall app

iOS users will still have to download the app manually.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
21m ago in Mobile
Verizon rolled out a free version of its spam filter earlier this year in a bid to counteract the tiresome robocalls that so often plague our lives. Now, if you're on Android, you'll get it as standard, so you don't need to do anything to avoid the nuisance.

From today, the company will auto-enroll eligible Android users to its Call Filter service. This will block high-risk calls outright, sending them to voicemail, and display calls from known spam as "Potential Spam" on their caller ID. You'll have the option to turn on blocking for these types of calls, as well as calls from overseas.

At the moment, iOS users will still have to manually download the Call Filter app, as will pay-as-you-go Android customers, but the move demonstrates both the FTC and mobile networks' commitment to doing away with robocalls, which -- fingers crossed -- will one day be a thing of the past.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Verizon
In this article: Android, app, av, business, Call Filter, caller ID, entertainment, iOS, mobile, robocall, security, services, spam, unknown caller, verizon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
