The 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid delivers towing power and 500 miles per tank

With rear-wheel drive, the Hybrid Explorer will deliver 27 miles per gallon in the city, 29 mpg on the highway and 28 mpg combined. All-wheel drive will fetch you 23 mpg in the city, 26 mpg on the highway and 25 mpg combined.

For long road trips, the Hybrid Explorer definitely delivers. The rear-wheel drive model has a range of over 500 miles between fill-ups. The range falls to 450-miles for the all-wheel drive model. And if you're in the need of towing power, the vehicle can lift up to 5,600 pounds.

Autoblog noted that Ford's hybrid SUV still can't beat Toyota's Highlander Hybrid for efficiency. The 2019 all-wheel drive model returns an estimated 28 mpg combined. The Japanese automaker estimates its upcoming 2020 Highlander model will be even more efficient, at 34 mpg combined.