Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Uber and Lyft prepare $60 million fight against worker classification bill

Apparently they can't afford to pay their workers more, but they can afford a legislative fight.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
14m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The fight over whether rideshare drivers should be classified as employees and therefore be eligible for benefits continues. The latest battleground is California, where a worker classification bill is currently being debated by lawmakers. Uber and Lyft say that classifying their drivers as employees and not independent contractors would endanger their businesses, and have threatened to spend a combined $60 million on a ballot measure to exempt them from the bill.

The companies know that a drawn out ballot fight will cause headaches and financial strain for the legislators, and they say they won't push the ballot measure if they can come to an agreement with the governor and unions. This is just their latest tactic against the legislation as previously, the companies were found to have paid drivers to demonstrate against the bill.

Lorena Gonzalez, California's 80th District Assemblywoman who sponsored the bill, suggested the companies were being hypocritical by threatening to spend so much money fighting against workers' rights.

The bill has already passed through the California Assembly. The next step is for a Senate committee to vote on the legislation this week.

Source: CNBC
Coverage: AP, New York Times
In this article: Assembly Bill 5, california, gear, Lorena Gonzalez, lyft, transportation, uber
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

View
Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launches its first smart TV

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launches its first smart TV

View
'Minecraft Earth' beta is available on Android -- in five cities

'Minecraft Earth' beta is available on Android -- in five cities

View
Amazon grabs a piece of the Yankees network in a $3.47 billion deal

Amazon grabs a piece of the Yankees network in a $3.47 billion deal

View
2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid delivers towing power and 500 miles per tank

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid delivers towing power and 500 miles per tank

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr