Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launches its first smart TV

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 8 Pro sports a quad rear camera with a Samsung 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel quad camera and it has both a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi TV 70" and the Note 8 Pro are now available for pre-order in China for RMB 3,799 (US$530) and at least RMB 1,399 (US$200), respectively. Redmi Note 8's prices begin at RMB 999 (US$140), and it will be available for pre-order on September 10th. It's unclear if any of the devices are coming to the US, though they'll likely make their way to other developing regions judging by their price points.

Image: Redmi Note 8 Pro