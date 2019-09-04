Korg launches a line of DIY music gear with a $100 synth

Korg isn't announcing much that we didn't already know, but here's the rundown. The NTS-1 features a digital oscillator inspired by the MULTI engine from the Prologue and Minilogue XD. It also works with the logue-SDK that allows you run custom oscillators and effects designed for both the Prologue and Minilogue XD. And as you might expect, you can also make your own. Basically, the NTS-1 doesn't only allow you to assemble your own mini synth, but it allows you to program one too. The NTS-1 packs a multimode filter, one EG, three LFOs and three effects processors (reverb, delay, and modulation) for your sonic creations. There's also a volume control, headphone jack, mico USB port, MIDI input, audio input and sync input/output jacks.

While the NTS-1 is a DIY device that you put together yourself, you won't have to worry about soldering, or even locating your tool box. Korg includes everything you need to assemble this thing in the box -- including a screwdriver. The company has given synth fans something that's both fun and powerful to mess with, and it only costs $100.

The Korg NTS-1 will go on sale in November.