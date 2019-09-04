Latest in Gear

Image credit: Korg
save
Save
share

Korg launches a line of DIY music gear with a $100 synth

Don't be fooled, this thing packs a lot of power in a small package.
Billy Steele
36m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Korg

Korg may have showed off a prototype back at Super Booth in May, but now the NTS-1 synth is official. The $100 DIY instrument is part of the company's Nu:Tekt line, a series that will "focus on DIY instruments, effects and utilities." The company already has some gear that bears that name, but it seems like this new product is a relaunch of sorts.

Korg isn't announcing much that we didn't already know, but here's the rundown. The NTS-1 features a digital oscillator inspired by the MULTI engine from the Prologue and Minilogue XD. It also works with the logue-SDK that allows you run custom oscillators and effects designed for both the Prologue and Minilogue XD. And as you might expect, you can also make your own. Basically, the NTS-1 doesn't only allow you to assemble your own mini synth, but it allows you to program one too. The NTS-1 packs a multimode filter, one EG, three LFOs and three effects processors (reverb, delay, and modulation) for your sonic creations. There's also a volume control, headphone jack, mico USB port, MIDI input, audio input and sync input/output jacks.

Korg NTS-1

While the NTS-1 is a DIY device that you put together yourself, you won't have to worry about soldering, or even locating your tool box. Korg includes everything you need to assemble this thing in the box -- including a screwdriver. The company has given synth fans something that's both fun and powerful to mess with, and it only costs $100.

The Korg NTS-1 will go on sale in November.

In this article: audio, diy, do it yourself, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, instrument, korg, nts-1, synth, synthesizer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Apple cancels dark Richard Gere drama 'Bastards'

Apple cancels dark Richard Gere drama 'Bastards'

View
NASA and ESA will team up to deflect Earth-bound asteroids

NASA and ESA will team up to deflect Earth-bound asteroids

View
'Red Dead Online' players can pick up work as bounty hunters next week

'Red Dead Online' players can pick up work as bounty hunters next week

View
Lamborghini's first hybrid supercar is the 819HP Sián

Lamborghini's first hybrid supercar is the 819HP Sián

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr