Twitch finally releases Apple TV app as public beta

It's been easy to find official Twitch apps for consoles, mobile devices and a handful of media hubs, but Apple TV owners haven't had any such luck -- you've had to turn to third-party apps that don't quite match the experience you find elsewhere. There's a native app at last, though. Twitch has released a public beta version of its Apple TV app through Apple's TestFlight program, letting you tune into your favorite livestreamers from tvOS-based devices. The layout will be familiar if you've used any of Twitch's other recent apps, but that's not a bad thing -- you'll have the same live channel previews, on-screen chat, your followed channels and suggestions for popular games and broadcasters.