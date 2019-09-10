Latest in Gear

Image credit: Stephen Lam / Reuters
save
Save
share

iOS 13 file confirms Apple is testing an augmented reality headset

The device's 'Starboard' framework is evident.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
39m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks about "Augmented Reality" during Apple's annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017. Stephen Lam / Reuters

Hints pulled from iOS 13 code have already shown signs of the rumored AR headset that Apple is supposedly working on, but now there's clearer proof than ever. Developer Steve Troughton-Smith points out a readme in a new release that explains to employees how they can run the augmented reality apps on an iPhone without using the actual headset.

9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo showed how the iOS 13.0 gold master and iOS 13.1 beta releases contain Apple's "StarBoard" system shell to run AR apps as well. According to Smith, the code suggests that rendering could be handled on the iPhone itself, and the use of an additional gamepad/motion control device.

Apple's plans for augmented or virtual reality went unmentioned during today's iPhone event, along with other rumored announcements like a new Apple TV or ultra-wideband location Tags. Still, the leftover notes suggest that it could've been a late scratch, or perhaps that something new is, as rumored, around the corner for next year.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

Source: Steve Troughton-Smith (Twitter), Guilherme Rambo (Twitter)
Coverage: MacRumors
In this article: apple, AR, augmented reality, gear, iOS 13, iOS 13.1, iphone2019, mobile, Steve Troughton-Smith
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Razer case keeps your iPhone cool during intense gaming sessions

Razer case keeps your iPhone cool during intense gaming sessions

View
iPhone 11's ultra-wideband chip helps you AirDrop with the right person

iPhone 11's ultra-wideband chip helps you AirDrop with the right person

View
Apple can make TV+ ubiquitous through brute force

Apple can make TV+ ubiquitous through brute force

View
All the important news from Apple’s iPhone 11 event

All the important news from Apple’s iPhone 11 event

View
Watch Apple's 2019 iPhone launch in under 15 minutes

Watch Apple's 2019 iPhone launch in under 15 minutes

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr