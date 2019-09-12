Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Phoenix Labs
save
Save
share

'Dauntless' leaves early access with a big update on September 26th

The cross-platform RPG debuted on consoles earlier this year.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
21m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Phoenix Labs

Dauntless caught the attention of many gamers in May, when it hit early access on PS4 and Xbox One (a Switch release is planned for later this year). It's one of the first titles to offer cross-platform play across those consoles and PC, and the servers were overwhelmed with people trying to check out the free-to-play RPG. Just a few months later, Phoenix Labs is bringing Dauntless out of early access with the biggest update to the game so far.

The 1.0 patch will roll out September 26th, kickstarting the next season of Dauntless called Aether Unbound. There'll be a new weapon, called the aether strikers, and another Behemoth for you to tackle: Tempestborne Stormclaw. You can also get to grips with a bounty system to gain experience, as well as a new Hunt Pass, through which you can earn rewards.

"Aether Unbound celebrates the culmination of the last 5 years of Dauntless development, but it is also the next step in our journey together," Phoenix Labs CEO Jesse Houston wrote in a letter. "We have even more exciting content coming soon this year and beyond. More Behemoths, more weapons, more challenges, and more ways to slay."

In this article: art, av, crossplatform, dauntless, gaming, nintendo switch, nintendoswitch, phoenix labs, phoenixlabs, ps4, rpg, switch, xbox one, xboxone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Epson's new short throw projector has a screen that rejects room lighting

Epson's new short throw projector has a screen that rejects room lighting

View
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless review

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless review

View
Walmart takes its $98 Delivery Unlimited service nationwide

Walmart takes its $98 Delivery Unlimited service nationwide

View
Whoopi Goldberg will star in CBS All Access series 'The Stand'

Whoopi Goldberg will star in CBS All Access series 'The Stand'

View
Watch 48 minutes of 'Death Stranding' gameplay

Watch 48 minutes of 'Death Stranding' gameplay

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr